Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ommen Chandy passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, his son said.

"Appa has passed away," his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook.

Also Read | Jodhpur Minor Girl Rape: ABVP Stages Protest Against Rajasthan Government.

The Congress veteran was undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, Says 'Previous Central Government Was Suffering From Indecision'.

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls," Sudhakaran tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)