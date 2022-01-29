Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 29 (ANI): Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I and my wife, both have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us are doing well except for mild symptoms. Friends who have come into close contact with us are requested to self-isolate for a few days and observe for any symptoms and get tested if needed," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: IAS Officer Arrested in TET Exams Scam Case.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,422 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)