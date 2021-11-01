New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Following the discharge of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) a day before, his wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and numerous well-wishers for their support.

"My family and I are pleased to inform our all friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh is recovering from his bout of dengue fever," Kaur said in an official statement.

"We would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery," she added.

Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm on Sunday from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)