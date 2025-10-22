Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa refuted allegations made against him following the death of his son, Aakil Akhtar. Speaking to the media in Saharanpur, Mustafa made several revelations, stating, "My son had been a drug addict for 18 years."

"I will not say much more. Got him treated at several places. I used to lock him in the room for two to three days," he said.

Referring to the accusations against him, the former DGP said, "The person making allegations against me, Shamsuddin, is the PA of an MLA. We got him treated at many places. After my son's death, we were grieving. But when allegations were made, today I have buried the father inside me and will now face the accusations like a soldier."

Mustafa claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against his family, saying, "Our family is a high-profile family, that's why conspiracies are being hatched."

Recounting the events of the day of his son's death, he said, "On October 16, when we entered the room, he was already dead. He was consuming excessive drugs. We knew that allegations would be made against us, that's why we got the post-mortem done."

"I myself have been a DGP; I know that when a complaint reaches the police, an FIR is lodged. In this matter, an SIT has been formed everything will become clear," he added.

Meanwhile, Panchkula DCP Shrishti Gupta confirmed on Tuesday that an FIR has been registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

"Former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and former minister Razia Sultana's son, Aakil Akhtar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in MDC, Panchkula. We received a complaint and based on that, we have now filed an FIR under sections of murder and conspiracy," Gupta said.

"FIR has been registered against the family members, including the deceased's father, mother, sister, and wife. The complainant has expressed suspicions based on the allegations of foul play," the DCP said.

"There is a video that the deceased posted on social media in which he says that if he were found dead, there is a dying declaration in a diary and whether he was poisoned... We have included all of these in our investigation so that there is complete transparency and a fair investigation in this matter," DCP stated further.

"We have immediately constituted an SIT under an ACP-rank officer, and based on proper scientific evidence, we are investigating. The viscera samples are under analysis, so whenever their report comes, the cause of death will be determined from that," she added. (ANI)

