Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Decemeber 25 (ANI): Former Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with a corruption case, has moved a bail application in the CBI Court in Chandigarh.

The bail plea was heard on Wednesday via video conferencing by CBI Special Court.

The court, after hearing the arguments, fixed January 2 as the next date of hearing on Bhullar's bail application.

Meanwhile, in the disproportionate assets case against Bhullar, the court has scheduled January 5 as the next hearing date.

Earlier, Bhullar had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail. However, he did not get any relief from the apex court. It may be recalled that on Friday, December 19, the Supreme Court refused to consider Bhullar's plea seeking interim relief.

Following the refusal, Bhullar's counsel withdrew the petition from the Supreme Court.

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, was arrested by the CBI at his office in Chandigarh following a complaint on October 11 that the officer had allegedly demanded a bribe through a middleman to settle an FIR filed against the complainant.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the arrest of a senior police officer in a bribery case in Punjab. He had also slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his silence on the development."A DIG in Punjab is arrested by the CBI and Rs 7.5 Cr in cash, 2.5 kg gold, 25 luxury watches and documents of over 50 immovable properties are recovered in searches by CBI," SAD president Badal had said in a post on X. (ANI)

