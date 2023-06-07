New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Wednesday as the party plans its campaign in the Congress-ruled state which will go to polls later this year.

The two-term former chief minister of Rajasthan remains the BJP's most prominent face in the state where she has her share of detractors within the party.

Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and Santhosh, held a marathon meeting recently to take stock of its organisational affairs.

There is a view within the party some changes within the organisation may be effected in the coming days.

