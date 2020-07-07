Pune, Jul 7 (PTI) A former journalist, a suspended policeman, an RTI activist were among five people booked for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a real estate developer in Pune city in Maharashtra, three of whom were arrested on Tuesday, an official said.

He identified four of the accused as Devendra Jain, a former reporter with a Marathi daily, suspended Pune police constable Shailesh Jagtap, RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, and one Amol Chavan. The fifth accused is a woman.

"Three were arrested on Tuesday. They were trying to extort Rs 2 crore by way of cash and property from real estate developer Sudhir Karnataki by threatening to file a criminal case against him in an old matter," the Kothrud police station official said.

