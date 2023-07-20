Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday bulldozed shops extensions allegedly illegally built by Samajwadi Party leader Roshanlal Verma here in Pratajpur area, an officer said.

The former MLA said BJP MLA Salona Kushwaha was behind the action against his property in the Nigohi Police Station area.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, a police team was sent at the order of the administration to help oversee the removal of some concrete encroachment in front of the shops of former MLA Roshanlal Verma.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said that earlier a notice was sent to Verma by the officials of the National Highway Authority asking him to remove the concrete encroachment in front of 18 of his shops in Pratajpur, but he did not take any action.

When contacted, Verma alleged that he was being tortured unnecessarily.

He said such encroachment is everywhere in the state and Shahjahanpur is no exception.

He alleged Salona Kushwaha of continuously harassing him ever since she became a lawmaker and sending 25 SP workers to jail in false cases.

Salona Kushwaha, an MLA from Tilhar, rejected the allegations as baseless.

"I have no idea what happened today but ever since I have become an MLA, Roshanlal Verma is continuously accusing me. So far none of his allegations has been found to be true or have any substance," she said.

Verma had won the 2017 assembly election from BJP Tilhar assembly segment, but in 2022, he switched to Samajwadi Party and contested on its ticket but lost to BJP's Salona Kushwaha.

