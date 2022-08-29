Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Ganji Chiranjeevi, a former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday.

Chiranjeevi is from Mangalagiri constituency. The Chief Minister welcomed him.

Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

