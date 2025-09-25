Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 25 (ANI): Member of Parliament and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb recently held a "positive and productive interaction" with educationists from Tripura Central University and 12 degree colleges across Agartala, focusing on the newly introduced NextGenGST framework.

Deb highlighted that the meeting aimed at creating awareness and building perspectives on the NextGenGST reforms, with an eye towards preparing the next generation for future economic challenges. He underscored the importance of engaging academic communities in policy-oriented dialogues to bridge the gap between theory and practice, fostering a deeper understanding of economic reforms.

"Interacting with scholars and educators helps align academic insights with national development goals, which is vital for building a better tomorrow," Deb said.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir, locals and traders have expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent GST reforms, calling them a major relief for businesses and the local economy.

Traders welcomed the simplified tax structure and expedited refund process, expecting the changes to boost trade and encourage entrepreneurship in the region.

Local residents also conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for the GST overhaul, noting that the reforms would positively impact ordinary citizens, especially those from lower-income groups.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Soliha, a local resident, said, "This brings great relief to common people, especially those from lower-income groups. It is very helpful for buying groceries, for which we earn money. People are very happy. Even middle-class families, who used to rely on government offers or free rations, are now feeling relieved thanks to the GST reforms."

Local shopkeepers and business associations praised the government for addressing long-pending concerns, stating that such initiatives will strengthen economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to overall development in Jammu and Kashmir.

A shopkeeper, Sajjad Ahmad, said, "This is a very good move. First of all, the prices of medicines have become much more affordable, which is a big relief. In my opinion, it is an excellent initiative and very beneficial for common people."

Bashir Kongposh, General Secretary of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, said, "This is a happy and very beneficial time for common people, who often struggled with their budgets. I am very grateful to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who carefully planned and discussed this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister. This is truly a historic decision."

The GST reforms, approved during the 56th GST Council meeting earlier this month, came into effect on Monday. The previous four-rate system has been replaced by a streamlined two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a separate 40 per cent slab retained for luxury and sin goods. (ANI)

