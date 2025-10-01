Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati was hospitalised on Tuesday after he was injured following an altercation with an inmate in the Lucknow Prison, authorities said. The prisoner hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard.

He was arrested in 2017 on charges of rape.

According to DG prison, former Minister Gayatri Prajapati was admitted to the jail hospital of Lucknow District Jail. "An altercation with a prisoner on cleaning duty at the hospital led to a scuffle"

"The prisoner on cleaning duty became enraged and hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard, causing injuries to Gayatri Prajapati. Necessary treatment was immediately administered, and he is now completely healthy," DG prison stated.

However, Gayatri Prajapati claimed that he was "attacked by a vicious criminal" while speaking to ANI.

"It was a vicious criminal. His name is Biswas... He has been in jail for a long time... I am happy that my life was saved. All of it happened suddenly... I did not have any disputes with anyone. The incident took place all of a sudden..."

Prajapati was sent for treatment to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Following the attack, Maharaji Prajapati, the wife of Prajapati, who is also a Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi, also reached the hospital

Samajwadi Party expressed concern over the attack.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X in hindi, "A fair judicial investigation should be conducted into the deadly attack on former MLA and former minister in the UP government, Gayatri Prajapati, that took place in jail. No one is safe anywhere in UP". (ANI)

