Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday acquitted former Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana and two local leaders in connection with the 2013 Kairana violence case for lack of evidence.

According to police, a violent mob set vehicles on fire, damaged public property and looted shops in Kairana town in Uttar Pradesh in 2013 in protest against a gangrape case. An FIR was registered in this regard on June 13, 2013.

Special MP/MLA Judge Surender Kumar acquitted former minister Suresh Rana, Ghanshyam Parcha and Radheyshyam Parcha in the case.

Defence lawyer Shagun mittal told PTI that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the trio.

