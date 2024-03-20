New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): After meeting with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said on Wednesday that party manifesto points were discussed in the meeting.

He also urged Congress leadership to keep a focus on ways to face any natural disasters in the central Himalayan areas.

"Congress manifesto points were discussed. We also requested that the Congress government, which will come to power in Uttarakhand in the coming times, will keep a focus on ways to face any natural disasters in the central Himalayan areas," Rawat said while speaking to ANI.

Further, when asked about his contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he said, "I am just a soldier; the party will fight the elections."

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Tuesday and 'deliberated' thoroughly on the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, dates for which were announced on Saturday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders were present at the meeting.

The meeting was held at AICC headquarters in Delhi. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, said earlier the draft report would be presented to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and would be discussed by the Congress Working Committee.

Welcoming the members, Kharge said a committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Chidambaram Ji to prepare the draft Manifesto.

The Committee successfully ensured public participation in this exercise, rather than merely confining it to an academic one. It held extensive consultations in different parts of the country and submitted a draft to me on March 6th, 2024, Kharge said.

He said that suggestions and comments were also solicited through an online website which was rightly called "Awaaz Bharat Ki".

"Whatever has been promised in Manifesto will be strictly implemented. Before making promises in the Manifesto, in-depth deliberation has been made to ensure that these promises are implementable," he said.

He said it is because of this very fact that right from 1926, the Congress Party's Manifesto has been regarded as a "document of trust and commitment".

Kharge recalled after independence, the Congress party's first manifesto was released under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru which was famously called "What Congress stands for."

The Congress leader said that over the last two months, a total of 25 Guarantees - 5 guarantees each for the 5 Nyays were announced.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

