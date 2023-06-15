Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Former YSRCP Minister Perni Nani who recently criticized Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan took it a step further on Thursday by displaying his sandals during a press conference, criticizing him for being more focused on his campaign van than people.

Speaking at a media conference he showed the sandals and said, "What Pawan is doing is not Varahi Yatra... it is Narahi Yatra."

He further alleged that Goddess Durga's name was being used for politics and that Pawan Kalyan's campaign van should be named Narahi instead of Varahi.

Former Minister Perni Nani said, "Pawan Kalyan said that he would hold the shirt of the ruling party leaders if they don't function properly. I am questioning Pawan Kalyan how many times has he held the shirt of Modi and Chandrababu when they have committed any mistake?"

He accused TDP President Chandrababu Naidu of controlling Pawan's party for the past decade, saying, "It was Chandrababu who led the Jana Sena for ten years, not Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan, TDP and BJP combined to provide a corrupt government."

"Who gives permission to increase ticket rates and sell tickets in the block? He is in alliance with BJP and meets BJP's opponent KCR also," he mocked actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan.

The former minister also questioned why Pawan Kalyan didn't react when Telangana Minister Harish Rao insulted the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Perni Nani also challenged Pawan by asking if any of his films were affected during the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He warned that if Pawan continues to engage in theatrics, his actions will face severe consequences.

"Has Pawan Kalyan's movie ever been stopped in AP? We didn't stop his movie. He made two films in the last four years and no one stopped the production adding why the tax was collected on movie tickets under TDP and Jana sena government rule," asked the former minister.

"If you get the support of the people, you will go to the assembly and not indulge in rhetoric," the former minister mocked Pawan Kalyan as he had never won in any election in the last 10 years.

He also questioned Pawan Kalyan that while Lokesh and TDP insulted his mother, he had joined hands with the same TDP again.

"Pawan is speaking desperately in favour of Chandrababu Naidu. How are you working with a party under whose tenure Congress leader Vangaveeti Ranga was killed?" he questioned him.

He further alleged, "Pawan Kalyan had accused the ruling government that they would provide ration cards to families only if marriage was done in registrar offices whereas the truth is that our government is giving ration cards to every beneficiary for 6 months."

"He (Pawan Kalyan) does not have the courage to go to the Kapu community and say that they will form an alliance with the TDP," the former minister added. (ANI)

