New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged Delhi MLAs to make the Delhi assembly a model legislature and said that dialogue and discussion are the basic mantras to become a good public representative.

After inaugurating a two-day Orientation Programme for the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, said that there should not be "deadlock" in the House.

Also Read | New Traffic Fines: INR 10,000 Penalty for Drunk Driving, INR 1,000 for Not Wearing Helmet As Stricter Motor Vehicle Rules and Increased Penalties Come Into Effect Across India.

"Delhi Legislative assembly has witnessed the transition to the democratic system of the new India. There should not be deadlock in the house, dissent should be in a dignified manner with meaningful dialogue. The foundation of democracy is based on dialogue and consensus. To become a good public representative, dialogue and discussion are the basic mantras," Birla said.

He further said that the expectations and aspirations of the public from the new government are very high.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Public representatives of Delhi are accountable to the people of Delhi, but the entire country will keep an eye on their work. To become a better public representative, the public representative should have extensive knowledge of the provisions of the Constitution and the rules and procedures of the House. They should participate as much as possible in the discussions of the House," he said.

The Speaker said that to discharge the responsibilities of the public representative effectively, their working capacity and efficiency should increase

"Question Hour in the House and all other legislative instruments of the House have great importance. Members would be able to take advantage of them only when they have full knowledge of the rules and procedures of the House. Committees work as mini assemblies. Members should actively participate in their meetings," he said.

He further asserted that in a parliamentary democracy, the role of the Opposition should be positive and constructive.

Ministers of the Delhi Government and Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly attended the inaugural session of the Orientation Programme.

On this occasion, the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, delivered the welcome address and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, delivered the keynote address.

During the two-day orientation Programme, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members and Capacity Building'.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)