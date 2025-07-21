Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Four individuals arrested in connection with the firing incident at Paras Hospital in Patna are being sent to Bihar on Monday. They were given transit remand from the Alipore Court.

On Thursday, Police reported that unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment. Bihar Police, in a joint operation with Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF, detained the main accused, Taushif alias Badshah, from Kolkata for the shooting incident. Additionally, Nishu Khan and two others have also been detained.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2025: 6 Kanwariyas Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accidents on Delhi-Dehradun Highway and Ganga Canal Road As Pilgrim Rush Surges in Yatra's Final Leg.

All four of the accused have been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder of Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, said Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma, adding that the other four are still absconding.

"On 17th July, Chandan Mishra was shot dead in the hospital. The shooters fled to different places after committing the crime. While starting the investigation, raids were conducted by the Patna Police at various places, and many people were questioned. The main shooter, Tausif, was arrested in Kolkata. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF gave us very commendable support, and due to that support, Tausif was arrested in Kolkata. Along with Tausif, 3 other people were also found there who had a role in this conspiracy...He has been booked in NDPS, Arms Act and attempt to murder cases in the past. Nishu Khan has also been booked in extortion and Arms Act cases in the past, with him his Harsh and Bheem arrested...All 4 of the accused have been arrested in Kolkata...," SSP Kartikey K Sharma said.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

He further said, "The other four are still absconding and will be arrested soon. The investigation is underway."

While being taken to Alipore court, the accused Nishu Khan stated to the media, "I did not know anything about murder plotting. I came here with my girlfriend for my spinal surgery, as in 2023, I was shot due to a land-related fight issue and became bedridden. Taushif is my brother; he told me Sheru said to shoot Chandan. I don't know why he shot him. After the gunfire incident, he came to me and told me-I didn't know how to react or what to do... Later on, STF came and raided where I was staying. They arrested me, my nursing staff, caretaker, and later my girlfriend too"

According to Bihar Police, initial investigation has revealed that the conspiracy for this murder was hatched at Nishu Khan's residence, and Taushif alias Badshah mainly carried out the act.

In the release, the police said, "Interrogation of other suspects related to the incident is ongoing. All arrested accused are being sent to Patna as per legal procedures. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF have provided commendable support in this case. A team was formed by Kolkata Police, which continuously and actively assisted Patna Police."

The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said on Thursday.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)