Guwahati, Jun 22 (PTI) Four Afghanistan nationals residing illegally in Assam's Guwahati city for last 10 years were arrested on Sunday, an officer said.

He said various documents, including those issued by the central and state governments, were recovered from them.

“Based on specific information, we conducted a raid at a house in Hatigaon area of Guwahati and arrested those four people,” the officer said.

Those Afghanistan nationals have been residing in the area since 2015.

The officer said they were involved in illegal money lending business at high rates of interest to individuals, using coercion to get the money back.

“Many incriminating documents, including government of India and government of Assam documents, have been recovered from them. We have also found some filled up government forms and papers which can be used as supporting documents,” he said.

The police started an investigation, the officer added.

