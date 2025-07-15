Prayagraj, Jul 15 (PTI) Four judges of the Allahabad High Court have been transferred to other high courts.

Two of them have been transferred to the Delhi High Court, while one has been transferred to Karnataka High Court and another to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On May 26, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their transfers pursuant to which the Centre issued a notification on Monday.

Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla have been transferred to the Delhi High Court and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In addition, Justice Jayant Banerji has been transferred to the Karnataka High Court.

After these transfers, the number of judges in the Allahabad High Court stand at 80 out of the total strength of 160 including Chief Justice.

