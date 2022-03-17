Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A major untoward incident was averted Thursday with timely arrest of four suspected criminals along with pistols here, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said Sumit Gondhi, alias Kalu, of Peer Mitha was the first to be arrested during a checking at Charohi on the outskirts of the city.

A locally made pistol and two rounds were recovered from him, he said.

Another police party rounded up Pritam Singh, alias Sethi, of Ramgarh-Samba during a checking at Baspur and a pistol was seized from him, the SSP said.

During questioning of the Gondhi, two more suspects– Vivek Sharma, alias Pinu, of Peer Mitha, and Rocky Kumar, alias Billa, of Gagian–were arrested from Gandhi Nagar of the city, Kohli said.

Two pistols and 13 live rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, he said.

He said separate cases under relevant sections of law were registered against the arrested persons, who are being questioned.

Some more arrests and recoveries are expected at their disclosure, the SSP said, adding a major untoward incident was averted with the timely arrest of the armed criminals. TAS TAS

