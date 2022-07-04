Gurugram, Jul 4 (PTI) Four persons were arrested here for kidnapping and assaulting a man over personal enmity, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident happened in Farukhnagar police station area on Saturday around 8 pm when four persons kidnapped a warehouse caretaker named Jeevanlal.

Also Read | Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Authorities to Withdraw Material Disrespecting Hindu Gods.

The accused are identified as Pushpendra Rathi, Jaiprakash alias JP, Rahul Tiwari and Yogesh Yadav.

During interrogation the main accused Rathi revealed to have kidnapped Jeevanlal to beat him up as the latter used to quarrel with him over lack of security at the warehouse, police said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt for Food Delivery Boy Misbehaving with Woman Cyclists.

All four were produced in a city court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody, they said.

Two vehicles and sticks have been recovered from the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)