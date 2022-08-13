Nawada/Sheikhpura, Aug 13 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud cases in Bihar's Nawada district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Telangana and Bihar Police conducted searches at the premise of an accused Mithlesh Prasad in Bhawani Bigha village on Saturday.

When police reached there, four persons sitting inside a vehicle outside Mithilesh's house started firing on cops and in retaliation police also fired back. Four accused tried to flee but they were immediately overpowered by the cops. The four were arrested. It is suspected that the accused are members of a gang involved in several cases of cyber crimes, a statement issued by the office of Superintendent of Police, Nawada said.

"Police recovered Rs 1.23 crore in cash, two vehicles and five mobile phones from their possession. Besides, police recovered three bottles of foreign liquor from their possession”, according to the statement.

Mithilesh Prasad is wanted by Telangana police in connection with a cyber fraud case, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case Sheikhpura District Magistrate Sawan Kumar, on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police alleging that some cyber criminals created a fake WhatsApp group of the DM from mobile number 9664781209 and demanded an amount from other senior officials of the district.

The local police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The number is registered in the name of a resident of Gujarat.

