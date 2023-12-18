Palghar, Dec 18 (PTI) At least four Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from Nallasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra for illegal stay, police said on Monday.

Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (ATHC) raided a place on a tip-off on Saturday and nabbed four persons, including a father-son duo, from two rooms. They could not produce any valid official document, said senior police inspector Santosh Choudhari.

The accused, identified as Mansoor Hanim Mulla (61), Saddam Mansoor Mulla (28), Basar Mansoor Mulla (42) and Shoubuj Robial Sheikh (27), were arrested and booked under the Passports Act, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

