Gurugram, December 18: Two residents of Nuh have been arrested for allegedly duping several people of Rs 2.88 crore by making obscene videos to them which they filmed, the police said on Monday. The accused have identified as Juber Khan and Wasim alias Bhaddal alias Mosen, both residents of Nuh in Haryana. The police also recovered a mobile phone used in the crime from their possession. Karnataka Shocker: Man Finds Naked Girl on Video Call After Clicking on Link, Gets Blackmailed Over Morphed Clip

The case came to light after a man lodged a complaint stating that two bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Kherki Daula police station. Acting on the complaint, a crime branch team nabbed the two accused -- Juber and Wasim -- from Nuh on Sunday. During questioning, it was revealed that Juber was involved in duping several people of Rs 2.88 crore after making an obscene video calls to them which he filmed. Sextortion in Pune: Woman, Her Aide Extort Over Rs 30 Lakh From Senior Citizen After Arranging Victim's Meeting With Sex Worker; Arrested

"Eight cases of mobile theft and snatching were registered against Wasim in different police stations in Nuh and Gurugram, while Juber was involved in several cases of cybercrime. The accused will be on police remand for further questioning," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

