Begusarai (Bihar), Jun 18 (PTI) Four boys drowned while bathing in Gandak river in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Raushan Kumar (12), twins Avinash Kumar and Abhishek Kumar (both 17), and Nitish Kumar (14).

Also Read | Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh out of Hospital, Attends Brother's Last Rites.

Khodawandpur SHO Mithilesh Kumar told reporters that eight boys had gone for a swim at Nurullahpur Sahni Tola ghat of Gandak river. "While four managed to reach the riverbank safely, the others were swept away by strong currents in a deeper section," he added.

Locals alerted police immediately, and with the help of local swimmers, a rescue operation was launched.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Apprehends History Sheeter Manoj Aka Chakki Shankarlal Salvi From Rajasthan's Udaipur After 3-Year Hunt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)