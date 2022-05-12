New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested its four sub-inspectors posted in Delhi on extortion charges during a raid in Chandigarh.

The arrested accused were identified as Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. All the accused are sub-inspector posted in CBI Delhi.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: EC Announces Dates, Polls to 57 Rajya Sabha Seats To Be Held on June 10 and Results To Be Declared on Same Day.

A senior CBI official said that incriminating documents recovered during searches are being scrutinized.

CBI has registered a case against its sub-inspector posted in New Delhi and unknown officials/private persons on a complaint.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

The Complainant who is running a partnership firm in Chandigarh had alleged that on Tuesday, six persons including CBI officials entered his office and threatened him that he would be arrested for supporting and providing money to terrorists as they have information regarding the same.

It was further alleged that the accused forcefully took the Complainant in a car and also demanded Rs 25 lakh from him.

As part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case, and identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and effected their arrests.

Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service.

The arrested accused are being produced on Thursday before the competent Court at Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)