Ajmer, December 25: Four coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed while being taken to the yard for maintenance at Ajmer Junction, officials said on Monday. According to, Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran, no casualties were reported in the derailment incident.

Shashi Kiran further said that train movement is not disrupted and trains are passing through the second line. While efforts are underway to bring coaches back on track, they added. More details are awaited. Rajasthan Train Derailment Video: Four Coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Derails at Madar Railway Yard in Ajmer, No Injuries Reported.

Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed this morning at around 7.50 at the Madar Railway Yard due to rollover while releasing the safety brakes. Railway officials and DRM are at the spot, and the operations to put the four coaches back on the… pic.twitter.com/oOtE19tsmP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 25, 2023

Earlier, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) derailed between Rajkiawas - Bomadra section in Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR) in January this year. Rajasthan Train Derailment: Empty Passenger Train Derails in Bikaner Rail Yard; Rail Services Affected.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Express train. The incident occurred between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur when the incident occurred.

