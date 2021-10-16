Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Four cousins drowned in a pond while taking bath in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The cousins had gone to the pond for bathing in Thamlav village. They slipped into deep waters and drowned, the police said.

Also Read | The 8th Ministerial Meeting of the India-USA Economic & Financial Partnership Dialogue … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers and handed over to family members after post-mortem, police officer Pyare Lal, posted at Rawat Bhata police station, said.

The deceased were identified as Pinki Rajput, Asha Rajput, Nikki Rajput and Nisha, he said.

Also Read | HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 Update: Candidates Can Raise Objection by October 17 on hssc.gov.in, Here’s How.

Lal said a case has been registered under CrPc section 174 (unnatural death) in connection with the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)