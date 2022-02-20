Mulugu (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): The four-day long, country's biggest Tribal fair 'Sammakka Saralamma Jatara' concluded on Saturday in Telangana, informed the Ministry of Culture on Sunday.

As per the ministry, 'Sammakka Saralamma Jatara' is popularly known as Medaram Jathara, a tribal fair celebrated for honoring the goddess in the state Telangana. According to the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, this tribal festival is one of the largest gatherings of tribal communities.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Uncle in Madurai.

The historic festival began at Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday with the participation of thousands of devotees. As per the age-old ritual, the tribal priests performed special pujas at Chilakalagutta forest and the Medaram village, it said.

According to the ministry, the Union Minister for Culture paid a visit to the ongoing Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Jatara and offered prayers to the goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The Union Minister was accompanied by the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Getting Her Mother Killed in Madangir.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP informed that the government of India released Rs 2.5 crores for the celebration of this festival through the Tourism and Tribal Affairs ministry. He also said that the Ministry of Tourism, since 2014, has released Rs 2.45 crores for the celebration of different festivals across Telangana.

"The congregation of the devotees exemplifies the cultural values and ethos of India. The lives and works of Sammakka & Sarakka are ever-inspiring & their fight against injustices & tyranny is worth emulating," union minister of culture tweeted on Tribal fair 'Sammakka Saralamma Jatara'.

Reddy also stated that the Indian government has also sanctioned Rs 80 crores for the Tribal Circuit in the state.

"We are committed to working towards recognizing the contribution of the tribal community and enabling them to get the rightful recognition who have been forgotten over the years and to ensure that the heritage, culture, and the values of the 705 tribal communities that constitute approximately 10 per cent of our population," the Union Minister said.

He further added that in the past few months, the nation celebrated many tribal freedom fighters including Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)