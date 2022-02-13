Jaisalmer, Feb 13 (PTI) World famous Maru festival, which showcases the rich and colourful life of the desert in Rajasthan, began here on Sunday.

The four-day festival commenced with a procession in Pokaran where through various tableaux, the uniqueness of the Maru or desert culture and tradition was presented.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here.

Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad flagged off the event, organised near Salamsagar pond in Jaisalmer.

BSF soldiers riding decorated camels, a march of the force's women's contingent, Mangal Kalash yatra of girls and women and various tableaux were the center of attraction on day one.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Making Uniform Compulsory Being Portrayed As Oppression of Muslims, Says Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh.

Groups of artists made a splash of folk dances like Kalbelia, Kachhi Ghodi, Gair.

The procession turned into a grand affair after reaching the government higher secondary school on the main road of the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)