Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The four-day session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been convened by the state cabinet from today. The assembly will be governed by new rules.

After 65 years, the conduct of the Assembly session will be governed by new rules.

Legislators will not be allowed to carry flags, banners and mobiles in the Assembly House. No tearing of documents will be allowed inside the assembly. Women members will get a special preference to speak.

UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Several important MLAs will also join (winter session of the assembly). I hope the proceedings of the house will be conducted in a proper manner. Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya is forced to read what Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav writes for him."

Massive numbers of security personnel have been deployed outside the UP State Assembly as the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha is set to begin today.

Condolences will be expressed in the house on the demise of former members of the assembly.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "There is a meeting now, after that the session will begin. Our government is working for all-round development of the state. Opposition has nothing to say, they are frustrated."

The Samajwadi Party has opposed some of the new rules that will be implemented in the state assembly. Prior to the assembly convening Akhilesh Yadav called a meeting of SP MLAs. The legislators were seen wearing black in protest alleging poor law and order and unemployment in the state. The SP legislators are wearing black as carrying of banners and placards in the house has been banned.

Prior to the winter session the BJP held a party discussion chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and in the presence of both deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya.

On November 29, ordinances and notifications will be tabled. On November 30, supplementary grants will be discussed. On December 1, legislative work will be completed in the House.

Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, "Works are progressing on development and steps are being taken in that direction. The opposition has been sent to assembly to discuss issues and the public has not voted them to agitate. If they do not want to raise issues it is their fault." (ANI)

