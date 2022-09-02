Saharanpur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Four people were killed and two injured in a collision between a pick-up van and a motorcycle near Dhaba village on Delhi-Yamunotri Highway here on Friday, police said .

The accident took place in an area under Mirzapur police station limits when some labourers were travelling in the pick-up van, SP (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI .

The deceased in the pick-up van were brought out by breaking the glass and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination with the help of an ambulance.

Rai said the deceased included Burhan , Samir, Tanveer and driver Inam (all in the age group of 25-32 years) Rai said, adding that the injured who were riding the motorcycle, have been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

