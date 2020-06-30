Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Haryana health authorities on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus deaths as the number of infections in the state rose to 14,548 with 338 fresh cases.

The worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon reported two and one deaths, respectively.

One person died from the infection in Palwal, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. The state has so far reported 236 deaths.

Gurgaon and Faridabad till now have reported 91 and 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, respectively. Both districts account for over 9,000 infections in the state.

The bulletin said currently there are 4,340 active cases in the state. As many as 9,972 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The state's recovery rate on Tuesday was 68.55 per cent.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases on Tuesday were Faridabad with 143 infections, Gurgaon 87, Rohtak 28, Karnal 20 and Kaithal 11.

