Barabanki (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Four people were arrested in a Barabanki district village after being found in possession of 510 grams of morphine worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market, police said on Friday.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Tauqeer, Mohammad Sameer, Shivam Mishra and Mohammad Anas, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Zaidpur police station and further investigations are on, the SP added.

