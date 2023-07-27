Jammu, July 27 (PTI) Four members of an army personnel's family went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and were later traced in Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar following a search operation by police, officials said.

All four persons were reunited with the family in Rajouri on Thursday, they said.

A team of police received information that family members of a serving army personnel i.e. his wife and three children had gone missing from their house in Rajouri on July 23, police said.

A team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mudassir Hussain led the search operation, they said.

After registration of a missing report, the police team conducted searches and finally managed to trace the missing family members from Haridwar in UP, they said.

Police said they have now been reunited with the family.

