New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Four men belonging to the Rajesh Bawana gang were arrested for allegedly planning to kill members of rival Neeraj Bawana gang, police said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Abhishek (21), Himanshu (20), Nitin (20) and Abhilash (22), the police said, adding three semi-automatic pistols, one single-shot pistol and 20 live cartridges were seized from them.

According to the police, the four wanted to kill their rival gang members Rohit and Monti Sehrawat, who had allegedly murdered their gang members Abhishek and Chirag. They were also planning to eliminate a person residing in JJ Colony Wazirpur in northeast Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "The four accused were apprehended around 11 pm on September 20 from near a bus terminal in Azadpur."

A car and a motorcycle, on which they have come, were seized, he added.

During interrogation, the four revealed that they were out to kill a person named Abid with whom Abhilash has some personal enmity, the officer said.

"They also disclosed that for the past some days, they were also trying to kill Rohit and Jackie, members of rival Neeraj Bawana gang who were involved in the murder of their gang members and had come out of jail recently. They had also joined hands with gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi to carry out gang rivalry-based killings," the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.

