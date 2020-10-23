Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly looting gold and silver jewellery from a showroom in Murlipura area here last week, police said on Friday.

The accused had barged into the showroom on Saturday and fled away with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs, they said.

Police arrested Vinod Prajapat in Jaipur and on information provided by him, his accomplices Dilip Kumar Sharma, Sandeep Yaduvanshi and Deepak were held from Gurgaon, DCP Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

