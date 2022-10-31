Tiruvarur (TN), Oct 31 (PTI) Four persons, including a one-year-old boy, drowned when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a roadside pond in Visalur village in Nannilam taluk in the district on Monday, police said.

A woman, among the travellers in the ill-fated vehicle, has been admitted to the government hospital here and her condition is said to be critical, the police said.

"It is not clear if the car was proceeding from Tiruvarur or coming in the opposite direction. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the car plunged into the roadside pond in Visalur village on the Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai road," a police official said.

Of the five occupants, two men, a woman and a one-year-old boy drowned while another woman who was rescued by the fire and rescue service personnel has been admitted to the government hospital.

"We will come to know about how the mishap occurred only after the woman recovers. We suspect the deceased belong to the same family," the official told PTI. The Nannilam police have registered a case.

