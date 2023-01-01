UP Police personnel on the night of 31 December (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Four people were injured in a scuffle which ensued during the New Year celebrations on Saturday night at Greater Noida, according to a statement by Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday night in Gaur city First Avenue under the Bisrakh Police Station.

Also Read | ISRO, After the Opening Up of Space Sector to Private Participants on the Intervention of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to Police, a dispute occurred between two groups over taking a selfie. Both groups were celebrating the New Year on the night of December 31, when the incident occurred.

The four people who were injured in the incident were given first aid, said police in a statement. Necessary legal action is also being taken against the accused persons.

Also Read | Gas Cylinder Price Hike: Dining Out To Be Costlier in New Year As Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Increased by Rs 25; Check Cost per Unit in Delhi, Mumbai.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued several directives to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the New Year Celebrations. Security was tightened across the state on the occasion. Special arrangements were made for the Lucknow, the state capital.

The police deployed additional force, a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad to ensure safe and smooth celebrations across the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)