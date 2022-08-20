New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Four juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a grocery shop owner following an old argument over using a soiled note of Rs 500 to buy some items from the store in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Saturday.

The murder took place on Thursday. Police were informed around 9.15 pm, they said.

The police said the victim, Shahnawaj, was found lying on the floor of his shop at Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura in an unconscious state with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police checked CCTV footage of the area and spotted four suspects escaping on a scooty in a suspicious manner after the incident.

Later, a raid was conducted and four juveniles, all residents of Bhajanpura, were apprehended from near Bhopura Border, Loni in Uttar Pradesh. The scooty and a knife were recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused disclosed that to earn fame in the crime world, they wanted to terrorize the locals. On Wednesday, they robbed a scooty from Shani Bazar Road, Bhajanpura at gunpoint, police said.

Around 20 days ago, they had an altercation with the grocery shop owner over payment through a soiled note of Rs 500 after purchasing some items from his store. The accused had also threatened him, police said, adding that to "teach him a lesson", they attacked Shahnawaj on Thursday.

