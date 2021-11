Siliguri, Nov 24 (PTI) A truck laden with boulders overturned in West Bengal's Siliguri area on Thursday evening, killing four people and injuring at least three others, police sources said.

A fire brigade team, on learning about the accident, rushed to Jaleshwari bazaar in Siliguri and used a crane to move the toppled truck, under which several pedestrians lay trapped, the sources said.

Seven people were rescued from the spot and rushed to two local hospitals in critical condition.

Two persons were declared "brought dead" at Siliguri District Hospital, while two others succumbed to their injuries at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, the police sources said.

Identities of the deceased and injured were yet to be determined.

According to the sources, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, following which it overturned.

