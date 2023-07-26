Khunti (Jharkhand), Jul 26 (PTI) Four people were killed after a collision between their autorickshaw and a truck took place in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday night at Dandtoli village in Dodma area after the autorickshaw collided with the goods vehicle on Khunti-Torpa main road, a senior officer said.

Torpa Sub Divisional Police Officer Om Prakash Tiwari said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to a "direct collision between the autorickshaw and the truck".

Four people, including a woman travelling in the three-wheeler, died on the spot, he said.

One of the deceased has been identified as autorickshaw driver Vipin Kishore Bhengra, a resident of Dodma Futkal Toli, the SDPO said.

Three others have not been identified so far.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred after the tyre of the autorickshaw burst and it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

