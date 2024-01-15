Aurangabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Four persons were on Monday killed in Bihar's Aurangabad district where a dispute over car parking snowballed into a full-blown clash between two sides, police said.

According to Aurangabad Deputy SP Mohd Amanullah Khan, the incident took place in Nabinagar locality where a shopkeeper took exception to occupants of a car parking the vehicle in front of his premises.

One of the motorists allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing a 65-year-old man, which provoked locals who beat up the occupants of the car, three of whom have died while one was battling for life in a hospital, said the officer.

