Ratlam (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) Four members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, were killed and another woman was injured on Monday when their speeding car hit a culvert in Prakash Nagar area in Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Also Read | COVID-19: Sharing is No More Caring, Say Delhi Teachers to Students as Schools Reopen for Classes Nursery to Class 8.

The victims were travelling from Sala village in the neighbouring Dhar district to Rajasthan to perform some religious ritual, Bilpank police station in-charge Deepak Sejwar said.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

The deceased are identified as Raviraj Singh (30), his wife Renu Kunwar (22), his mother Vinod Kunwar (55) and paternal aunt Bhanwar Kunwar (45). All of them died on the spot, the official said.

The injured woman is admitted to a hospital in Ratlam, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)