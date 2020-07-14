Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Haryana reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and its highest single-day spike of 699 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 22,628, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The state had on July 8 recorded 691 COVID-19 cases.

While two novel coronavirus deaths were reported from the worst-hit Gurgaon, one patient each died in Rewari and Palwal.

Gurgaon now has 109 of the 312 fatalities in Haryana and 7,126 of the total cases, the bulletin said.

Among the districts from where fresh cases were reported are Gurgaon (160), Faridabad (115), Rewari (96), Sonipat (55), Ambala (46), Mahendragarh (43), Rohtak (40), Jhajjar (26), Sirsa (19), Nuh (18) while Karnal and Panipat reported 15 cases each.

The active case count in the state now stands at 5,226 while 17,090 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate, as on Tuesday, was 75.53 per cent.

