New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and Ladakh.

The approval includes one mixed (boys and girls) Army battalion each at Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir), Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), and Kargil (Ladakh), and one Air Squadron at Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir).

Resultantly, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1 per cent rise.

Currently, the Directorate has two group headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC units, covering all three geographical regions. The expansion will boost the morale of the youth in the region, who will contribute significantly to nation-building.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the youth wing of the Indian Armed Forces, with its headquarters in the national capital. It is open to school and college students on a voluntary basis. (ANI)

