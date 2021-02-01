Noida (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,361, official data showed.

The active cases in the district remained 51, same as the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 99.44 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,219, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.44 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 5,303 from 5,525 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,86,505 and the death toll climbed to 8,662 in the state on Monday, the data showed.

