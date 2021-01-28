Belagavi (K'taka), Jan 28 (PTI) In a suicide pact, four members of a family allegedly ended their lives by lying on the railway track ahead of the arrival of a train between Raibag and Miraj railway stations about 130 km from here, Railway police said.

The deceased have been identified as Satappa Sutar (60), his wife Mahadevi (50) and their sons Dattatreya (28) and Santosh (26), the police said.

The four had put their head on the railway track at the time of arrival of Vasco da Gama- Nizamuddin superfast express which was speeding towards Miraj station late on Wednesday

Speaking to reporters, the Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said financial problems seem to be the reason behind the family taking the extreme step.

However, further investigations are on.

The bodies were sent to Raibag Taluk Hospital for autopsy, the police said.PTI COR GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)