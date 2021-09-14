Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) Four members of a family were burnt alive after their house caught fire in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Tuesday morning, an official said.

Rafi Mohammad (25) and his three kids -- daughters Julkha (2) and Jaitun (6) and son Samir (4) -- died in the incident at Karatosh village in Churah tehsil at around 3 am, state Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Mohammad's wife has sustained burn injuries, he said.

More details are awaited, the official added.

