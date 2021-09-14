New Delhi, September 14: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged on September 14, Tuesday by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). This marks the ninth consecutive day when the fuel rates have remained static in the metros. The rates of petrol and diesel have reached historic high, with the price of petrol breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively on Tuesday, September 14. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol on September 14 stands at Rs 107.26 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 96.19 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Tuesday, September 14. The rates of fuel have remained unchanged today as well - for the ninth consecutive day. The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained beyond it since then.Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 14, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

The price of petrol in Kolkata on Tuesday, September 14 stands at Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 91.71 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on September 14. In Chennai petrol and diesel cost Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre respectively on Tuesday, September 14 with the fuel rates remaining static for the ninth-consecutive day in the metros.

