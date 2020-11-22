Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Four people died and one was injured when a car rammed into a stationary tanker in the Beawar area of Ajmer district on Sunday, police said.

The crash took place on the Jaipur-Ahmedabad highway, they said, adding three occupants of the car and the truck's cleaner, who was cooking, died.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12 5G Smartphone’s Case Render Hints A Galaxy A42-Like Design.

They were identified as Sushma Devi (50), her son Bule (15) and daughter Devika (20), all residents of Gurgaon, and tanker cleaner Harbaz (22), the police said.

A police officer said the driver of the car, Deshraj, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch; Specifications Leaked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)